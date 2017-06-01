FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Linde supervisory board approves Praxair merger
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 1, 2017 / 5:02 PM / 3 months ago

Linde supervisory board approves Praxair merger

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 1 (Reuters) - Linde said its supervisory board voted on Thursday to approve the German industrial gases group's $73 billion merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

The all-share merger of equals is intended to create a market leader that will overtake France's Air Liquide, reuniting a global Linde group that was split by World War One a century ago.

Linde's chairman, Wolfgang Reitzle, did not need to use his casting vote to get the deal approved by the supervisory board in the face of labour opposition, a source familiar with the matter said after a roughly 10-hour meeting.

The deal must still be approved by Praxair's board and 75 percent of Praxair investors at a shareholder meeting. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Sabine Wollrab)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.