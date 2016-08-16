FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Linde confirms merger talks with Praxair
August 16, 2016 / 1:45 PM / a year ago

Linde confirms merger talks with Praxair

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 16 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde on Tuesday confirmed it was in preliminary talks about a potential merger with U.S. peer Praxair.

"These discussions are ongoing and have not resulted in any concrete results or agreements yet. Accordingly it is currently not foreseeable whether there will be any kind of transaction," Linde said in a statement on Tuesday.

Several people familiar with the matter had told Reuters earlier that Praxair and Linde had held initial talks about a merger to create a market leader with a value of more than $60 billion. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Tina Bellon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
