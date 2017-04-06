FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Linde board still equally divided on Praxair merger -source
April 6, 2017 / 1:33 PM / 4 months ago

Linde board still equally divided on Praxair merger -source

Jens Hack

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, April 6 (Reuters) - The labour and capital representatives on Linde's supervisory board remain committed to their opposing positions over a planned merger with Praxair, a supervisory board source told Reuters after a board meeting on Thursday.

"No concessions were made," the source said.

The German and U.S. industrial gases groups have agreed to pursue a merger of equals and are hammering out terms of a business combination agreement, but labour representatives are opposing the deal because it would dilute their influence.

Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Kathrin Jones

