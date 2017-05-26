Linde board to vote on Praxair merger on Thursday - sources

MUNICH, May 26 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board is due to meet on Thursday to vote on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

One of the people said there were still some unanswered questions regarding the deal, without providing details.

Linde declined to comment on the matter.

The two companies said on Wednesday they had reached a deal in principle on a Business Combination Agreement for their proposed $70 billion merger. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan, Editing by Thomas Escritt)