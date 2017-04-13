Linde-Praxair agreement will not be ready by May 10 AGM -source

MUNICH, Germany, April 13 (Reuters) - A $65 billion merger contract between industrial gases groups Linde and Praxair will not be ready as planned by Linde's annual shareholder meeting on May 10, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.

The Business Combination Agreement will still take weeks to complete due to legal complexities, the person said.

A Linde spokesman said the German and U.S. rivals were still working to get the agreement finalised before the AGM but could not rule out that it would be later. (Reporting by Jens Hack; Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kathrin Jones and Christoph Steitz)