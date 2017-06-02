FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 2, 2017 / 6:00 AM / 3 months ago

Praxair says Linde's engineering unit welcome in merged company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 2 (Reuters) - Praxair intends to keep Linde's lower-margin plant-engineering division after the U.S. and German industrial gases groups merge, Chief Executive Steve Angel said on Friday.

"We're really looking forward to bringing that capability into the new company," he told reporters on a call after the two companies announced their boards had approved the $73 billion merger late on Thursday.

"You cannot be a leading industrial gas company unless you have a strong... engineering arm."

He added he expected that any remedies that might be imposed by anti-trust regulators would be "manageable". (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

