FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Linde, Praxair expect offer to Linde shareholders in September
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 3 months ago

Linde, Praxair expect offer to Linde shareholders in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, June 2 (Reuters) - An offer to Linde investors to tender their shares to a new merged Linde-Praxair industrial gases group is likely be launched around September, the chief executives of the German and U.S. companies told Reuters on Friday.

Seventy-five percent of Linde shareholders must tender during what is expected to be a 70-day offer period for the $74 billion merger to go through.

An extraordinary meeting of Praxair shareholders, which must approve the deal by a simple majority, will be set for the end of the offer period, Praxair CEO Steve Angel said in an interview after the deal was approved by both companies' boards.

Asked about German trade union fears that importing Praxair's more efficient practices could cost European jobs, Angel said: "We believe in efficiency but efficiency doesn't have to come at the expense of headcount." (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Joern Poltz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.