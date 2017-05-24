FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Linde board to vote on Praxair deal next week -WirtschaftsWoche
May 24, 2017 / 10:25 AM / 3 months ago

Linde board to vote on Praxair deal next week -WirtschaftsWoche

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 24 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde's supervisory board will vote next week on a merger agreement with U.S. peer Praxair, German weekly WirtschaftsWoche reported, citing sources close to the negotiations.

The merger agreement is as good as finished, it said on Wednesday.

Supervisory board chairman Wolfgang Reitzle told Reuters this month that he expected the agreement to be finalised within weeks, reiterating his determination to get the deal done despite union opposition.

Investors and workers are equally represented on Linde's supervisory board, which must approve the deal.

Reitzle said he would be reluctant but prepared to use his casting vote as chairman in the event of a stalemate with labour representatives.

Linde declined to comment on the WirtschaftsWoche report. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; additional reporting by Joern Poltz; editing by Jason Neely)

