FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linde, Neste Oil to invest 100 mln euros in Porvoo refinery
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 28, 2014 / 6:25 AM / 3 years ago

Linde, Neste Oil to invest 100 mln euros in Porvoo refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HELSINKI, April 28 (Reuters) - German industrial gases maker Linde will build a hydrogen production unit at Neste Oil’s Porvoo, southern Finland, refinery, Neste Oil said on Monday.

Linde’s AGA unit will construct the plant and Neste Oil will build the connections to the refinery, Neste said, adding the total value of the investment was around 100 million euros ($138 million).

The new unit is expected to be completed in 2016 and will be operated by AGA, Neste Oil said.

$1 = 0.7227 Euros Reporting by Sakari Suoninen; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.