Linde CEO sees lower healthcare sales this year
March 10, 2016 / 9:20 AM / a year ago

Linde CEO sees lower healthcare sales this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Germany, March 10 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde expects a lower sales contribution from its healthcare business this year due to government-mandated price cuts in the United States, its chief executive said in the text of a speech on Thursday.

Wolfgang Buechele added that Linde would seek targeted acquisitions to expand its offerings in promising areas.

Linde earlier warned that its core profit could slip this year amid a difficult environment for gases and a low oil price that was weighing on plant construction. (Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker; Writing by Georgina Prodhan)

