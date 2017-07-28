FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
Linde confirms outlook; no update on Praxair merger
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Future of Money
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
The Trump Administration
Scaramucci lashes colleagues in obscene rant
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 28, 2017 / 5:50 AM / in an hour

Linde confirms outlook; no update on Praxair merger

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde beat expectations with a 2 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit driven by its core gases division and confirmed its full-year outlook on Friday.

It gave no update in its half-year report on its planned $74 billion all-share merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair , which needs to be put to shareholders in both companies after management agreed terms. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.