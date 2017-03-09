MUNICH, Germany, March 9 German industrial gases
group Linde said its planned merger with U.S. rival
Praxair was on track, with the two parties still aiming
to finalise an agreement on combining their businesses by the
end of April or beginning of May.
Linde reported flat 2016 revenue of 16.9 billion euros
($17.8 billion) and 3 percent higher operating profit of 4.1
billion euros from continuing operations - within its forecast
range - excluding logistics unit Gist, which it plans to sell.
The Munich-based group said on Thursday it aimed to increase
2017 revenue by 3 percent, although it could see a decrease of
up to 3 percent due to a "challenging market environment". It
aims for flat to 7 percent higher operating profit.
($1 = 0.9493 euros)
