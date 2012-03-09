FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Linde ups dividend as emerging markets boost profit
#Basic Materials
March 9, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 6 years ago

RPT-Linde ups dividend as emerging markets boost profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

MUNICH, March 9 (Reuters) - Linde, the world No. 2 industrial gases producer, will pay a 13.6 percent rise in its full-year dividend after operating profit grew faster than expected last year, thanks to demand in emerging markets and cost cuts.

It said on Friday it would propose to pay a dividend of 2.50 euros per share, an increase of 13.6 percent from 2.20 euros in the previous year.

It said operating profit in 2011 rose 9.7 percent to 3.210 billion euros ($4.26 billion) while in the last quarter of the year, it increased 8.6 percent to 847 million euros.

A Reuters poll had forecast full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) adjusted -- or operating profit -- at 3.186 billion euros, up 8.9 percent from 2.925 billion the year-earlier. For the fourth quarter, the average was for 823 million euros.

The forecast was for a dividend of 2.42 euros. ($1 = 0.7534 euros) (Reporting By Marilyn Gerlach)

