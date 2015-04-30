UPDATE 1-Currencies lift Linde results, oil price hits orders

* Q1 adjusted EBITDA, sales rise 9 pct on currency effects

* Engineering ops orders 280 mln eur vs 701 mln yr earlier

* 2015 and mid-term targets confirmed (Adds details on currency effects, divisions, outlook)

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Linde, the world’s biggest industrial gases company by sales, reported a 9 percent rise in first-quarter core profit and revenue on Thursday, boosted by exchange-rate effects.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came to 1.01 billion euros ($1.12 billion), in line with a Reuters poll average, while sales of 4.4 billion were slightly higher than expected.

Linde, which processes gases for clients including steelmakers, food companies and petrochemical groups, said adjusted EBITDA and sales would have fallen by 1 percent without the translation effects of other currencies into the euro.

The strong U.S. dollar, Canadian dollar, British pound and other currencies versus the euro lifted group revenue by 387 million euros and adjusted EBITDA by 95 million.

Profit at Linde’s gases division, which accounts for 83 percent of group sales, rose 10 percent, boosted by demand from the healthcare sector in North America.

But engineering division profit fell 20 percent, which Linde said was due to uneven progress made on individual plant construction projects.

Orders at the engineering division collapsed to 280 million euros from 701 million euros a year earlier due to the low oil price and resultant drop in demand for new plants.

“It is anticipated that the market environment in the international large-scale plant construction business will be much more volatile in 2015 than in previous years,” Linde said.

Linde confirmed its 2015 and medium-term targets.