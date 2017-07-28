UPDATE 1-Europe, Asia lift Linde profits as U.S. healthcare drags

* Q2 operating profit 1.08 bln eur beats poll avg 1.04 bln

* Company confirms full-year outlook

* No update on Praxair merger (New throughout)

FRANKFURT, July 28 (Reuters) - German industrial gases group Linde beat expectations with a 2 percent increase in second-quarter operating profit thanks to Asia and Europe as competitive tenders for U.S. contracts weighed on its American healthcare business.

Operating profit before depreciation, amortisation and special items was 1.08 billion euros, beating the average estimate of 1.04 billion in a Reuters analyst poll.

Linde's core gases division drove profits, with Asian business continuing to grow strongly and Europe buoyed by plant start-ups despite the persistently low oil price.

Linde confirmed its full-year outlook for operating profit to rise by up to 7 percent and revenue to be flat, plus or minus 3 percent, after second-quarter revenue rose 1 percent to 4.27 billion euros, in line with expectations.

The Munich-based group said its LIFT cost-saving programme would incur total costs of 400 million euros by the end of this year, which would be classified as special items. Of these, 116 million euros were recognised in 2016 and 134 million in the first half of 2017.

It gave no update on its planned $74 billion merger of equals with U.S. peer Praxair, beyond saying that 27 million euros in costs were incurred in the first half. Linde will hold a conference call with analysts at 1200 GMT. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)