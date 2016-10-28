* New programme to save 370 mln euros a year from 2019

* Global operations to be streamlined, margin raised

By Georgina Prodhan

MUNICH, Germany, Oct 28 Germany's Linde , the world's biggest maker of industrial gases by sales, has launched a new restructuring programme after last month's collapse of merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair.

The strategy, which Linde announced on Friday alongside forecast-beating quarterly results, is designed to save an extra 370 million euros ($403 million) a year from 2019, on top of an existing scheme to save 180 million euros a year.

"Overall, the company is on the right track," outgoing Chief Executive Wolfgang Buechele said in a statement that made no mention of whether the Praxair talks could be revived. "We will continue to pursue a growth trajectory."

Both Buechele and finance chief Georg Denoke announced their departure after the Praxair deal fell through. Denoke left immediately and Buechele will stay until the end of April.

Linde plans to "streamline its global footprint" in the gases division, optimise use of capacity at its smaller engineering arm and consider opportunities to divest non-core activities, with the aim of raising an operating margin that was flat at 23 percent in the third quarter.

The Munich-based group supplies gases worldwide, including to hospitals and patients with respiratory disorders in North America.

Linde also plans to reduce its capital expenditure to 11-12 percent of sales in the medium term, from a previous average of 13 percent, while continuing to raise its dividend.

Shares in Linde jumped 3.3 percent in early trading and were the only gainers in a German blue-chip index down 0.9 percent.

TOUGH MARKET

"Today's reporting underpins our very positive (and contrarian) view on the stock," wrote Baader Bank analyst Markus Mayer, who rates Linde a "buy".

"Numbers are above expectation, cash flow was again strong and will remain strong due to the massive capex cut. The dividend is indicated significantly above consensus expectations and the significant restructuring plan will cut Linde's fat."

Like peers such as Praxair, Air Liquide and Air Products, Linde is struggling with slower economic growth that has weakened demand in the manufacturing, metals and energy sectors, putting pressure on smaller players and leading to consolidation in the sector.

Praxair on Thursday reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly sales thanks, a 4 percent decrease in adjusted operating profit and a margin of 33 percent.

Linde's quarterly sales were flat, constrained by price pressure at its U.S. healthcare business as well as weak demand for plant engineering, but still beat forecasts, as did a 3 percent rise in adjusted operating profit.

Its restructuring costs will total 400 million euros over 2016 and 2017, meaning that the company is likely to cut between 3,000 and 4,000 jobs from its global workforce of 65,000, according to Reuters calculations.

The company reiterated its full-year forecast, which foresees both sales and adjusted operating profit falling as much as 3 percent or rise as much as 4 percent, adjusted for currency fluctuations. ($1 = 0.9172 euros)

