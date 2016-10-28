* New programme to save 370 mln euros a year from 2019
* Global operations to be streamlined, margin raised
* Shares up 3.3 percent
By Georgina Prodhan
MUNICH, Germany, Oct 28 Germany's Linde
, the world's biggest maker of industrial gases by
sales, has launched a new restructuring programme after last
month's collapse of merger talks with U.S. rival Praxair.
The strategy, which Linde announced on Friday alongside
forecast-beating quarterly results, is designed to save an extra
370 million euros ($403 million) a year from 2019, on top of an
existing scheme to save 180 million euros a year.
"Overall, the company is on the right track," outgoing Chief
Executive Wolfgang Buechele said in a statement that made no
mention of whether the Praxair talks could be revived. "We will
continue to pursue a growth trajectory."
Both Buechele and finance chief Georg Denoke announced their
departure after the Praxair deal fell through. Denoke left
immediately and Buechele will stay until the end of April.
Linde plans to "streamline its global footprint" in the
gases division, optimise use of capacity at its smaller
engineering arm and consider opportunities to divest non-core
activities, with the aim of raising an operating margin that was
flat at 23 percent in the third quarter.
The Munich-based group supplies gases worldwide, including
to hospitals and patients with respiratory disorders in North
America.
Linde also plans to reduce its capital expenditure to 11-12
percent of sales in the medium term, from a previous average of
13 percent, while continuing to raise its dividend.
Shares in Linde jumped 3.3 percent in early trading and were
the only gainers in a German blue-chip index down 0.9
percent.
TOUGH MARKET
"Today's reporting underpins our very positive (and
contrarian) view on the stock," wrote Baader Bank analyst Markus
Mayer, who rates Linde a "buy".
"Numbers are above expectation, cash flow was again strong
and will remain strong due to the massive capex cut. The
dividend is indicated significantly above consensus expectations
and the significant restructuring plan will cut Linde's fat."
Like peers such as Praxair, Air Liquide and Air
Products, Linde is struggling with slower economic
growth that has weakened demand in the manufacturing, metals and
energy sectors, putting pressure on smaller players and leading
to consolidation in the sector.
Praxair on Thursday reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly
sales thanks, a 4 percent decrease in adjusted operating profit
and a margin of 33 percent.
Linde's quarterly sales were flat, constrained by price
pressure at its U.S. healthcare business as well as weak demand
for plant engineering, but still beat forecasts, as did a 3
percent rise in adjusted operating profit.
Its restructuring costs will total 400 million euros over
2016 and 2017, meaning that the company is likely to cut between
3,000 and 4,000 jobs from its global workforce of 65,000,
according to Reuters calculations.
The company reiterated its full-year forecast, which
foresees both sales and adjusted operating profit falling as
much as 3 percent or rise as much as 4 percent, adjusted for
currency fluctuations.
($1 = 0.9172 euros)
