FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Linde Q1 profit boosted by Lincare acquisition
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 6, 2013 / 5:46 AM / 4 years ago

Linde Q1 profit boosted by Lincare acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 6 (Reuters) - Germany’s Linde, the world’s No. 2 industrial gases producer, reported on Monday a 12.6 percent gain in first-quarter operating profit, boosted by last year’s acquisition of U.S.-based Lincare.

Operating profit for the three months through March came to 953 million euros ($1.25 billion), exceeding an average analyst estimate of 921 million euros in a Reuters poll.

Lincare, a provider of oxygen and respiratory therapy services to patients in the home, contributed 397 million euros of Linde’s first-quarter sales of 3.99 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7624 euros Reporting by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.