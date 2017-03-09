BRIEF-Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 pct stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8
* Coliseum Capital Management LLC reports 11.7 percent stake in Blue Bird Corp as of March 8 - sec filing
FRANKFURT, March 9 German industrial gases group Linde is seeing interest in assets it may have to divest in the course of a planned merger with U.S. rival Praxair , its chief executive said.
"A merger on this scale will necessarily mean the divestment of business in some regions and markets," Aldo Belloni said in the text of a speech for Linde's 2016 results presentation.
"Market players have begun publicly to express an interest in some investments."
Linde earlier said the planned all-stock merger of equals was on track and reported 2016 results that were in line with its forecast. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Inc reports a 6.0 percent passive stake in Hamilton Lane Inc as of March 1, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nokjHr) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.