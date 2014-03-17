FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 17, 2014 / 10:45 AM / 4 years ago

Russia sanctions would not hit Linde gas business -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, March 17 (Reuters) - Possible sanctions against Russia would not hit Linde’s gas business there, the outgoing chief of the German industrial gases maker said on Monday.

“Sanctions would not affect us,” Wolfgang Reitzle said at a news conference on the company’s annual results, explaining that Linde’s facilities there were a part of the Russia production system.

Crimea’s Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in favour of quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia in a referendum Western powers said was illegal and will bring immediate sanctions.

Linde had sales of about 100 million euros ($139.25 million)in Russia last year.

