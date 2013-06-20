FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BASF rules out deputy CEO taking top job at Linde
June 20, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-BASF rules out deputy CEO taking top job at Linde

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to deputy CEO, not co-CEO, in headline)

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - Chemicals group BASF said its deputy chief executive Martin Brudermueller would not become the head of industrial gases producer Linde , denying a newspaper report saying Brudermueller was shortlisted for the job.

“Mr Brudermueller is not available for this position,” a BASF spokeswoman said on Thursday.

German paper Die Welt said in its Thursday edition that Brudermueller and Henkel CEO Kasper Rorsted were among the frontrunners to succeed Linde CEO Wolfgang Reitzle, whose term expires next year. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger and Frank Siebelt)

