Linde shortlists three external candidates to succeed CEO-paper
June 20, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 4 years

Linde shortlists three external candidates to succeed CEO-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 20 (Reuters) - German industrial gases producer Linde has shortlisted possible successors to Chief Executive Wolfgang Reitzle, German paper Die Welt said in its Thursday edition, citing people close to the company.

Henkel CEO Kasper Rorsted and BASF deputy chief executive Martin Brudermueller are among those in the running, Die Welt said.

A decision on succession is not expected before November, the paper said. Reitzle’s contract runs out in May 2014, the paper said.

Linde, Henkel, BASF were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Mark Potter)

