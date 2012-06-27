FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Lindsay Corp beats Street on irrigation equipment demand
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 27, 2012 / 12:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Lindsay Corp beats Street on irrigation equipment demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q3 EPS $1.47 vs estimates $1.36

* Q3 rev $172.1 mln vs estimates $166.2 mln

* Co’s domestic irrigation revenue rises 38 pct

June 27 (Reuters) - Agriculture equipment maker Lindsay Corp reported a 23 percent jump in quarterly net profit that also beat analysts’ estimates on strong demand for its irrigation equipment in the United States.

Net income rose to $18.8 million, or $1.47 per share, in the third quarter, from $15.3 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Total revenue for the company -- which competes with Astec Industries Inc, Cascade Corp and Toro Co -- increased 12 percent to $172.1 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.36 per share, before special items, on revenue of $166.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lindsay’s domestic irrigation revenue increased 38 percent to $105.6 million.

Gross margins climbed to 28.5 percent from 27 percent.

Lindsay’s backlog of unshipped orders at May 31 increased about 3 percent from a year earlier.

Shares of the company, which has a market value of about $715 million, closed at $56.27 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.