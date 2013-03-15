FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lindt expects cocoa prices to stay on current levels
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 15, 2013 / 11:01 AM / in 5 years

Lindt expects cocoa prices to stay on current levels

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 15 (Reuters) - Cocoa prices are likely stay at current levels, Ernst Tanner, executive chairman of Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said on Friday.

“We expect cocoa prices to stay on current levels,” he told at the company’s full-year results media conference.

“The outlook for the West African cocoa crop is positive. We do not see shortfalls for production or supply this year.”

ICE cocoa futures prices are recovering from last week’s nine-month low, pressured by expectations of ample West African April-to-September mid crops.

U.S. confectionary group Hershey in January raised its earnings outlook for 2013 as it expects to benefit from lower cocoa prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.