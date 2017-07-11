ZURICH, July 11 A fire broke out at a chocolate
factory at Lindt & Spruengli's headquarters
in Kilchberg near Zurich in Switzerland on Tuesday, but was
quickly extinguished, Zurich police and the company said.
"We had to evacuate the building, a few people appear to
have suffered smoke poisoning," a spokeswoman for the Zurich
cantonal police told Reuters, adding it was not clear what had
caused the fire.
Lindt & Spruengli spokeswoman Nathalie Zagoda said it was
too early to assess the damage or whether production had been
affected.
Lindt & Spruengli, which in the United States owns the
Russell Stover brand of chocolates, is known for its gold
foil-wrapped Easter chocolate bunnies and Lindor chocolate
balls. The company has factories in Switzerland, Germany, Italy,
France, Austria and the United States.
