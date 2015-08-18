FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lindt & Spruengli half-year profit beats analyst expectations
August 18, 2015 / 5:20 AM / 2 years ago

Lindt & Spruengli half-year profit beats analyst expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli on Tuesday confirmed its full-year sales target after net profit rose 15.6 percent in the first half following the acquisition of U.S. rival Russell Stover last year.

Net profit rose to 65 million Swiss francs ($66.39 million), above a 57.8 million franc estimate in a Reuters poll, in what is traditionally the weaker half year for the highly seasonal company.

It confirmed its forecast for 6-8 percent underlying sales growth this year and said it would once again target a 20-40 basis point improvement in its earnings before interest and tax margin after the integration of Russell Stover is completed.

$1 = 0.9790 Swiss francs Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi

