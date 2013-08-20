FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strong U.S. demand buoys Lindt first-half sales growth
August 20, 2013 / 5:11 AM / 4 years ago

Strong U.S. demand buoys Lindt first-half sales growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said underlying sales rose by a better than expected 8.7 percent in the first half of the year, helped by buoyant demand for its products in North America.

Net profit at the maker of gold-foil wrapped Easter bunnies and Lindor balls rose 40.2 percent to 48.8 million Swiss francs ($52.76 million), beating an estimate of 43.1 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Rival chocolate maker Hershey reported an 18 percent jump in quarterly earnings on lower commodity costs and raised its outlook for the year, while Mondelez’ flagship chocolate brands posted double-digit sales increases in the second quarter.

