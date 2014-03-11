FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
March 11, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

Lindt & Spruengli confirms outlook as full year meets poll

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, March 11 (Reuters) - Chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli said it expects sales to grow 6-8 percent this year after net profit jumped almost 24 percent last year, helped by market share gains and a strong increase in sales.

The maker of Lindor chocolate balls and gold-foil wrapped Easter bunnies said it expected the economic situation to recover somewhat in 2014, but high raw material prices and sustained price pressures in retail would continue to pose challenges.

Net profit at the group was up 23.7 percent to 303 million Swiss francs ($345.06 million), Lindt said in a statement on Tuesday.

In January, the company based in Kilchberg on Zurich lake posted a better than expected 8.6 percent rise in underlying sales for 2013 on the back of double-digit growth in North America, where it expands from a low base. ($1 = 0.8781 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz)

