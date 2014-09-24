Lindt places 1 bln CHF bond to finance Russell Stover takeover

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Lindt & Spruengli said on Wednesday it had placed bonds worth 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion) to finance its acquisition of Russell Stover Candies, LLC, USA.

With the bond issuance, Lindt & Spruengli is also able to diversify and broaden its investor base, the company said in a statement.

All three tranches of the bonds were broadly allocated to institutional, private banking and retail investors, Lindt & Spruengli said.