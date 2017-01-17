FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2017 / 6:23 AM / 7 months ago

Lindt boosts sales, sees profit bump from lower tax rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli boosted market share in a stagnating market in 2016 thanks to solid showings in Europe, Japan and Brazil, it said on Tuesday.

Overall sales grew 6.8 percent to 3.90 billion Swiss francs ($3.87 billion) in 2016, in line with the average estimate of 3.89 billion francs in a Reuters poll of eight analysts. Organic sales grew 6.0 percent, within its target range of 6 to 8 percent.

"The group's operating margin is expected to increase within the strategic target range. There will be a disproportionate increase in net profit due to a lower tax rate," it said in its outlook.

$1 = 1.0069 Swiss francs Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Revill

