Lindt & Spruengli 2012 sales outperform chocolate market
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 15, 2013 / 6:36 AM / in 5 years

Lindt & Spruengli 2012 sales outperform chocolate market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Swiss premium chocolate maker Lindt & Spruengli shrugged off the euro zone crisis to post 2012 organic sales growth in line with its long-term target.

The maker of Lindor pralines and gold foil-wrapped Easter bunnies said on Tuesday full year sales rose 7.3 percent to 2.67 billion Swiss francs ($2.91 billion).

It posted organic growth of 6.8 percent in local currencies.

Lindt, which traces its origins to a Zurich confectionery shop in the 1840s said it won new market share in practically every country and category.

$1 = 0.9172 Swiss francs Reporting by Caroline Copley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
