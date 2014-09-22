FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Naver says no IPO for messaging app subsidiary Line in 2014
September 22, 2014 / 9:30 AM / 3 years ago

Naver says no IPO for messaging app subsidiary Line in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 22 (Reuters) - South Korean internet portal operator Naver Corp said on Monday that its messaging app operator subsidiary Line Corp will not complete an initial public offering (IPO) this year.

Naver, in a regulatory filing, reiterated that Line is still considering whether to seek a single listing in Japan or in the United States. Line could also seek a dual listing in both countries, Naver said, without elaborating further on Line’s plans.

“While Line’s management has been considering an IPO as one of the options for future growth, Line is a service that is currently showing rapid and healthy growth,” a Naver spokesman told Reuters.

“Line’s management has determined that now is not the optimal timing for the initial public offering,” he added without elaborating further. (Reporting by Se Young Lee; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

