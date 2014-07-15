FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japanese messaging app Line files for IPO valued upwards of $10 bln -source
July 15, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

Japanese messaging app Line files for IPO valued upwards of $10 bln -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp applied for an initial public offering (IPO) valued at upwards of 1 trillion yen ($9.85 billion) around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock Exchange, a person with knowledge of the matter said.

Line, owned by South Korea’s Naver Corp, has tapped investment bank Nomura Holdings Inc to manage the IPO, the person said, adding that the company is considering a dual listing in Tokyo and New York.

Line has grown rapidly to claim popularity in Asia and Latin America with more than 480 million downloads globally.

$1 = 101.5700 Japanese Yen Editing by Christopher Cushing

