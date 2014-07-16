FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Naver says files for Line IPO in Tokyo
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2014 / 2:05 AM / 3 years ago

Naver says files for Line IPO in Tokyo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 16 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Naver Corp said on Wednesday its Japan-based messaging application subsidiary Line Corp has applied for an initial public offering at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Naver, in a regulatory filing, said it is considering a dual listing in Japan and the United States. It is also possible that it may only list in the United States, it added.

A person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday that Line applied for an IPO valued at over 1 trillion yen ($10 billion) around two weeks ago at the Tokyo Stock Exchange. ($1 = 101.5300 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Se Young Lee and Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.