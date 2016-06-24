FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Line says no change to dual listing schedule following Brexit vote
June 24, 2016 / 5:50 AM / a year ago

Japan's Line says no change to dual listing schedule following Brexit vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app firm Line Corp said on Friday there is no change to the schedule for its upcoming dual listing following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.

The New York and Tokyo listing, set for July 14-15, is set to raise about $1 billion and would value Line at about 588 billion yen ($5.6 billion), making it the country's largest listing since Japan Post's $12 billion offering last year. (Reporting By Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

