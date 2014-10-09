FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Line CEO: growing current business more important now than IPO
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
October 9, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Line CEO: growing current business more important now than IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The CEO of Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp said on Thursday that growing the company’s current business is more important now than conducting an initial public offering.

“Rather than listing, it’s important to grow our current business,” Chief Executive Akira Morikawa told a news conference. “For now, we want to challenge new things, and eventually consider an IPO.”

Line’s parent company, South Korea-based Naver Corp , said last month that it had decided to hold off on an IPO for Line this year on the belief that the unit could command a better valuation by further building its revenue and profit. (Reporting By Teppei Kasai; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.