Line to raise $1.05 bln in dual IPO in Tokyo, New York
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
June 10, 2016 / 7:10 AM / a year ago

Line to raise $1.05 bln in dual IPO in Tokyo, New York

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 10 (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp received approval to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on July 15 in an initial public offering worth up to 112.7 billion yen ($1.05 billion), the company said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

Line will also list in New York, the company said.

Line will offer 35 million new shares at an indicative price of 2,800 yen per share. Its parent, South Korea's Naver Corp , will sell as many as 5.25 million existing shares. ($1 = 106.9400 yen) (Reporting by Chan-Rang Kim, Chris Gallagher and Junko Fujita; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
