June 27, 2016 / 6:15 AM / a year ago

Line IPO range announcement delayed until Tuesday - filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 27 (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app firm Line Corp has delayed setting a tentative price range for its initial public offering (IPO) by one day, until Tuesday, a regulatory filing showed.

The IPO price range was originally scheduled to be announced on Monday. Line still plans to list in New York on July 14 and in Tokyo the following day, the filing showed.

Earlier this month, the company announced plans to sell 35 million new shares in an IPO, which would raise 98 billion yen ($963 million) at its initial reference price of 2,800 yen per share.

The IPO comes during a turbulent time in financial markets after Britain voted to exit the European Union. ($1 = 101.7400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim)

