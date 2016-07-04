FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Line sets higher IPO price range, to raise up to $1.3 bln -filing
July 4, 2016 / 6:35 AM / a year ago

Line sets higher IPO price range, to raise up to $1.3 bln -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - Line Corp has raised the tentative price range for its initial public offering with the IPO to be worth as much as $1.3 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, in a sign of strong demand for shares of the Japanese messaging app firm.

The company bumped up the price range to 2,900-3,300 yen per share, from the 2,700-3,200 yen range it had set last week. At the top of the range, Line would sell up to 132.8 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of shares including an overallotment arrangement.

The final IPO price will be set on July 11. ($1 = 102.6600 yen) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Michael Perry)

