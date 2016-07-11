FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan's Line sets top price for up to $1.3 bln IPO
July 11, 2016 / 12:35 AM / a year ago

Japan's Line sets top price for up to $1.3 bln IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 11 (Reuters) - Line Corp set the price for its initial public offering at the top of its marketing range, raising up to $1.3 billion, a regulatory filing showed on Monday, reflecting robust appetite for the Japanese messaging app firm.

The company set the IPO price at 3,300 yen per share, compared with its book-building range of 2,900-3,300 yen. It had initially set the range at 2,700-3,200 yen but bumped it up last week. Including an overallotment arrangement, Line will sell up to 132.8 billion yen ($1.3 billion) of shares.

Line, owned by South Korea's Naver Corp, plans to list in New York on July 14 and in Tokyo the following day. ($1 = 100.8100 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Emi Emoto; Editing by Stephen Coates)

