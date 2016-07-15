FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Line shares debut in Tokyo 48 pct above IPO price
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 15, 2016 / 1:46 AM / a year ago

Line shares debut in Tokyo 48 pct above IPO price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 15 (Reuters) - Line Corp shares opened 48 percent above their IPO price in their Tokyo debut on Friday after the Japanese messaging app firm raised 115 billion yen ($1.1 billion) from a dual New York-Tokyo listing.

As of 0137 GMT the stock was trading at 4,960 yen after opening at 4,900 yen, versus the initial public offering price of 3,300 yen.

In their maiden session Thursday in New York, Line's American Depositary Shares ended 27 percent above their IPO price, at $41.58. ($1 = 104.1400 yen) (Reporting by Ayai Tomisawa and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.