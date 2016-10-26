FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Line Corp swings to nine-mth net profit of 5.3 bln yen
October 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

Line Corp swings to nine-mth net profit of 5.3 bln yen

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Japanese messaging app operator Line Corp said on Wednesday it had swung to a net profit of 5.3 billion yen ($50.8 million) for the first nine months of the year.

It booked a net loss of 7.6 billion yen during the same period last year.

Line, which raised $1.3 billion in the world's biggest tech IPO this year, has marketed itself as delivering value and steady returns rather than explosive growth. It says it is in a strong position to make money in its four core markets - Japan, Taiwan, Thailand and Indonesia.

Line, which is listed in both Tokyo and New York, is controlled by South Korea's Naver Corp.

$1 = 104.2800 yen Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

