FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Line voice app developer plans to list on Tokyo exchange-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 24, 2013 / 8:05 PM / 4 years ago

Line voice app developer plans to list on Tokyo exchange-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - The developer of the Line free voice calling and messaging app plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by next summer, the Nikkei said.

Line Corp, owned by South Korea’s Naver Corp, will have a market capitalization of 800 billion yen to 1 trillion yen ($8-$10 billion) when it goes public, the Japanese business daily said.

The Line app was developed by employees at Naver’s Japanese subsidiary who were forced to turn to the Internet to contact each other after the massive earthquake and tsunami in March 2011 that disrupted phone lines across the country.

The Line app’s user base has grown to more than 270 million worldwide, the daily said.

The company is expected use the proceeds on advertising and the development of new apps, the business daily said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.