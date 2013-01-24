FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Li Ning to issue $241 mln convertible securities
January 24, 2013

China's Li Ning to issue $241 mln convertible securities

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Struggling Chinese sportswear brand Li Ning Co Ltd said on Friday it planned to issue convertible securitites worth up to HK$1.87 billion ($241 million), seeking capital for its restructuring plan.

Li Ning also said in its filing that investors Singapore sovereign fund GIC, U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital and Viva China Holdings Ltd had given their “irrevocable undertakings” to the company.

Trading in Li Ning shares will resume on Friday.

(Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

