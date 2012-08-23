FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Li Ning shares fall 2.9 pct as it flags full-year loss
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 23, 2012 / 1:30 AM / 5 years ago

China's Li Ning shares fall 2.9 pct as it flags full-year loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shares of China’s best-known local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, fell 2.9 percent t o their lowest opening level in two weeks on Thursday after it reported surprisingly weak earnings and warned it could post a loss for the full year.

The stock was set to open at HK$ 4.30 , the l owest open since A ugust 9. The benchamark Hang Seng Index was fixed to open up 0.2 percent.

The slide came a day after Li Ning, which is backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG, posted an 85 percent slide in first-half net profit as inventories piled up and marketing costs rose. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
