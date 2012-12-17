FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Li Ning shares open down 2.3 pct on profit warning
December 17, 2012 / 1:35 AM / in 5 years

Li Ning shares open down 2.3 pct on profit warning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Shares of Li Ning Co Ltd , China’s best-known local sportswear group, fell 2.3 percent on Monday after the company warned of substantial loss for 2012 as the retailer seeks to revamp its sales channels.

The company, backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital, said it planned to book a charge of up to $288 million and that will contribute to the loss for the year ending December 2012.

Li Ning shares were indicated to open at HK$4.78, down 2.3 percent compared to a 0.1 percent fall on the Hang Seng Index .

Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Lee Chyen Yee

