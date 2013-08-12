Li Ning shares slide as investors take profits after recent gains

HONG KONG, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Shares in Li Ning Co Ltd , China’s best-known sportswear firm, fell as much as 12 percent on Monday as investors locked in profits after recent gains across the sector spurred by hopes of a recovery.

The fall came even after Li Ning, which is backed by U.S. private equity firm TPG Capital, reported better-than-expected earnings.

Li Ning’s shares have risen more than 38 percent from its July low. At 0137 GMT, the stock was down 4.6 percent at HK$4.99, lagging a 0.2 percent fall in the benchmark index .