Trading in shares of China's Li Ning suspended -HKEx
October 15, 2012 / 1:00 AM

Trading in shares of China's Li Ning suspended -HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of China’s best-known local sportswear group, Li Ning Co Ltd, has been suspended pending a statement, according to the Hong Kong bourse.

It gave no further details for the suspension.

Li Ning, backed by Singapore sovereign fund GIC and U.S. private equity fund TPG Capital, said last week that its chief financial officer has resigned, marking the latest departure from senior management as the company grapples with a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy. (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree)

