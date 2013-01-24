FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trading in shares of China's Li Ning halted - HKEx
January 24, 2013 / 1:05 AM / in 5 years

Trading in shares of China's Li Ning halted - HKEx

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Trading in shares of China’s home-grown sports brand Li Ning Co Ltd was suspended on Thursday, according to the Hong Kong stock exchange.

Trading in shares of sports talent management firm Viva China Holdings Ltd, which is controlled by Li Ning’s founder, was also halted, according to the Hong Kong bourse.

On Wednesday, Li Ning’s stock tumbled 5.3 percent after a Hong Kong media report said the sector still faced inventory issues.

Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree

