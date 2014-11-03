BRIEF-Link Mobility accepts all shares tendered at price of up to NOK 24/shr

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA

* Says Link accepted all shares tendered at a price of up to 24 Norwegian crowns per share, which amounted to 307,299 shares

* Says shares were purchased at a price of 24 Norwegian crowns per share, for total amount of 7,375,176 crowns

* Settlement will take place on Nov. 5, 2014

* Says shares will be used as partial settlement for planned purchase of PSWinCom AS announced on Oct. 24, 2014

* Arctic Securities AS acted as book runner in connection with open market tender offer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)