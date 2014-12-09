FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Olav Thon Gruppen chooses LINK Mobility to provide mobile dialog solutions
December 9, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Olav Thon Gruppen chooses LINK Mobility to provide mobile dialog solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Link Mobility Group ASA :

* Olav Thon Gruppen ASA (OTG) has chosen LINK Mobility AS, a subsidiary of LINK Mobility Group ASA, as its new partner for providing mobile dialog solutions, for its 107 shopping centres in Norway and Sweden

* Solutions are expected to be launched in April 2015

* Final contract will be signed in January 2015, and will have an estimated yearly value of 10 million Norwegian crowns ($1.40 million)

* Contract will be for 3 years, with possibility for extension Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.1376 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

